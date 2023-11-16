Prime Minister Meets French Minister Of Armed Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha,Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Thursday with the Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic HE Sebastien Lecornu, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.
