Royal Directives: Army Dispatches Integrated Field Hospital To Nablus, West Bank

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra)-- Under Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces -Arab Army- dispatched an integrated Jordanian field hospital to Nablus, West Bank to provide medical services for patients and injured.To help provide medical and therapeutic services to the people of Nablus, the hospital has an integrated medical team from all specializations as well as a variety of medical and therapeutic aid.Sending the field hospital to Nablus, under Royal directives, is a continuation of the efforts provided by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the people in the West Bank.The Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza, the Jenin surgical station, and the Ramallah surgical station are among the other hospitals and surgical stations that the Armed Forces have confirmed are still in operation.