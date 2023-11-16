QA Privilege Club Announces New Partnership With Monoprix Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Privilege Club enhances its members' daily experience by partnering with renowned hypermarket brand, Monoprix Qatar. Through the loyalty programme's Card-Linked Offers platform, members can now collect and spend their Avios on their purchases when shopping at any of the seven Monoprix and three Monop stores in Qatar, using the debit or credit card they have linked to their membership account.

Through Card-Linked Offers, Privilege Club members can choose to spend their Avios on a wide variety of benefits which include award flights and upgrades, hotel stays, car rentals, or while shopping and dining at over 600 locations participating in the Card-Linked Offers platform and at Qatar Duty Free.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said:“As Qatar Airways' customer loyalty programme continues to evolve, we strive to find partners that align with Privilege Club's commitment to providing members with lifestyle-enhancing experiences. Joining forces with a renowned brand such as Monoprix will bring valuable benefits to our members as they will now have more collecting and spending opportunities in their everyday shopping at one of the best-known hypermarkets in the country.”

“Monoprix Qatar is excited to be the only hypermarket partner of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club. This new partnership between our two companies will benefit Privilege Club members by offering them more ways to earn and redeem rewards, more personalised experiences, and a wider range of products and services,” said Sébastien Farhat, Chief Operating Officer, Ali Bin Ali Consumer & Hi-Tech Retail.