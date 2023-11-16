Gaming Devices Containing Narcotics Seized By Qatar Customs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Air Cargo Customs Administration thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotic cannabis hidden inside electronic gaming device.
The 235gms cannabis was found hidden inside gaming devices in one of the incoming postal parcels which was examined following an officer's suspicion.
The Customs Department has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.
