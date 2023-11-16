Ethiopia Pavilion At Expo Doha Highlights Culture, Heritage, Traditions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha: The Ethiopia Pavilion in the International Zone at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha welcomes visitors to witness its artistic blend of authenticity, heritage, culture, customs and traditions of 80 ethnic groups living in Ethiopia.

The pavilion invites visitors to learn about Ethiopia's culture, values and traditions while showcasing the development of its natural resources in an innovative way. The country has succeeded throughout its rich history in preserving its authenticity, culture and values that it highlights through its participation in the Expo 2023 Doha.

Visitors to the Ethiopian Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha will have a distinct experience where the culture and heritage full of historical and archaeological treasures that tell the stories of the land and the people will be presented.

It will also provide ideas about potential investment opportunities in Ethiopia which include textiles, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, processing agricultural products, mining, communications, information technology and tourism, while new and emerging fields including transportation, railways, health, consulting, advertising services and e-commerce.

Visitors to the Ethiopian pavilion will be able to witness the traditions of preparing coffee starting from the raw coffee beans. They can also see the process of growing and harvesting coffee, which is the favorite drink of Ethiopians. It also displays the most prominent products that distinguish the country such as handicrafts using natural materials and popular traditional clothing in many colors.

Certain types of flowers will be showcased in the pavilion that Ethiopia is known for and has developed in recent years which are now exported to major European and Arab countries. Flowers have become a form of culture as well as trade, and their colors and shapes have come to reflect the occasion for which they are carried.