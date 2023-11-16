Angola Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: In a spectacular showcase of cultural diplomacy, the pavilion of the Republic of Angola was inaugurated at Expo 2023 Doha, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Qatar HE Antonia Coelho Ramos DCruz, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner HE General Bader Al Dafa, a number of heads of diplomatic missions and ambassadors accredited to the state, those interested in environmental affairs, and the Angolan community in Qatar.

The pavilion offers its visitors a glimpse into Angola's rich cultural heritage, through artistic performances, including folk dances and traditional music, setting an energetic tone for the festivities.

Guests had the privilege of embarking on a guided tour throughout the pavilion, immersing themselves in the diverse offerings of Angola's culture. The exhibition featured a showcase of Angola's national food, inviting visitors to savor the flavors that define the country's culinary identity. The pavilion also highlighted Angola's artistic masterpieces through displays of national crafts and artifacts, providing a glimpse into the nation's creative spirit.

Angola Pavilion welcomed the guests of Expo 2023 Doha, with souvenirs and an introduction to the country's cultures and the most important crops for which it is famous. The organizers of the pavilion invited visitors to visit their country to learn about it.

HE Ambassador of Angola to Qatar expressed his happiness at the opening of his country's pavilion at the Expo, praising the support of the Organizing Committee of Expo 2023 Doha for the opening of the Angolan pavilion at the exhibition, which reflects the country's culture, environment and sustainability, and also shows the extent of the development of relations between Qatar and Angola.

He added that Angola has always shown interest in participating in major international events of this kind, expecting that participation will contribute to highlighting the potential of Angola, which has rich natural resources.

Expo 2023 Doha continues to serve as a global platform for nations to share their stories, fostering connections, and celebrating the rich tapestry of human diversity. The Republic of Angola's Pavilion is poised to be a must-visit destination, offering Expo visitors an unforgettable journey into the heart of Angolan culture.