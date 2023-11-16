Deputy Prime Minister Meets French Minister Of Armed Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with the Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic HE Sebastien Lecornu and his accompanying delegation, who are visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli war against Gaza.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

Prime Minister meets French Minister of Armed Forces

