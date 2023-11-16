Silver Forecast: Looks At Resistance Above

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The silver market displayed a modest rally during Wednesday's trading session, once again testing recent highs.

However, amidst the apparent bullish sentiment, it's crucial to acknowledge the persistent noise that characterizes silver trading. Predicting silver's movements can be challenging, and recent price action is no exception.

It's worth noting that as the market approached the upper range of the candlestick, some gains were relinquished, casting uncertainty on the prospects of a breakout. Around the $24 level, a substantial number of traders are poised to short the market. Nevertheless, the primary focus of the market appears to be on the bond market, as it maintains a direct negative correlation with interest rates.

Beneath the surface, the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average provides a key support level at the bottom of the daily candlestick. This zone demands close attention, as a breach of the 200-Day EMA could lead to a downward move towards the 50-Day EMA. However, it's worth noting that buyers are likely to emerge in this scenario, given sufficient time.

Adding to the market's complexity, the recent release of the hotter-than-anticipated Producer Price Index (PPI) data contradicted the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from the previous session. This incongruity contributes to the overall noise in the market, necessitating caution in position sizing Ahead

The silver market has recently witnessed a sharp upward surge, prompting consideration of a potential pullback and reentry strategy. Breaking above the $24 level could pave the way for a move towards the $25 mark. This obviously would be a big win for the bulls, and perhaps bring even more people into the market.

In a broader context, the silver market appears to be in a consolidation phase, making it appear relatively expensive at its current levels. However, traders should remain attuned to market momentum, as a breakout is possible, though the prevailing sentiment suggests the market may continue to exhibit choppy and volatile behavior.

In the end, the silver market's recent behavior underscores its inherent volatility and unpredictability. While testing recent highs has been a notable development, traders must exercise caution and adapt their strategies to navigate the potential massive swings in this market. Quite frankly, if you are looking to deal with precious metals, you may be better off using gold, but at this point – I don't think you can short silver, simply look for value to take advantage of on dips.

