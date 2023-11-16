Biden Calls Xi A Dictator After Four Hours Of Talks With Him

(MENAFN- NewsIn)
By Shabnoor Irshad/Yahoo
Califiornia, November 16: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, 15 November that he had not changed his view that Chinese President Xi Jinping was effectively a dictator.
During a solo news conference after four hours of talks with Xi Jinping on the outskirts of San Francisco, Joe Biden was asked whether he still held the view that the Chinese President was a dictator.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said.
Biden welcomed Xi Jinping hoping to stabilise US-China relations during the high-stake meeting.
END
MENAFN16112023000191011043ID1107441926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.