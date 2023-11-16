CUSO Home Lending Rolls Out Dark Matter's Empower LOS To Support Mortgage And Home Equity Products

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - CUSO Home Lending has made Empower LOS, a cloud-based loan origination system from Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), available to its credit union owners. CUSO Home Lending is the first credit union service organization to leverage Empower's newly developed joint-venture feature, which allows credit unions to offer individualized branding, products and pricing while taking advantage of the efficiency and cost savings of their CUSO's shared services model. Four of its owner credit unions will use Empower to originate mortgage loans.







Image Caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

“The shared services model is alive and well in the credit union space because it's a smart strategy for maximizing efficiency, cost savings and scalability - the very same benefits Dark Matter's Empower delivers for lenders of all kinds,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“We are proud to introduce expanded support for joint ventures that frees credit unions to offer customized member experiences while reaping all the benefits of the CUSO model. CUSO Home Lending is driving innovation as the first CUSO to implement this new feature set.”

Headquartered in Hampden, Maine, CUSO Home Lending is a credit union service organization and licensed mortgage company owned by credit unions and the Maine Credit Union League. For 30 years, CUSO Home Lending has supported its owner credit unions and the communities they serve with cost-effective access to mortgage fulfillment services, loan servicing and origination technology.

“Technology has become a central focus of our business strategy because of the value it drives for our credit union owners and partners, and the superior mortgage experience it enables us to deliver to consumers,” said CUSO Home Lending President and CEO Lori Michaud.“We evaluated a lot of potential origination technologies, and Dark Matter's Empower LOS stood out for its highly advanced automation, the knowledge of its staff and its ability to individualize our credit unions' sites with their own branding, products and pricing.”

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit

About CUSO Home Lending:

CUSO Home Lending is a licensed mortgage company owned by Maine credit unions. We have been originating and servicing mortgages since 1993. Our mission is to provide consumer-credit union members as well as non-members-with a full menu of competitively priced residential mortgage products and services with extraordinary courtesy and exceptional service. CUSO strives to provide a variety of loan programs for both low-income and first-time homebuyers, as well as for moderate- to higher income borrowers. For more information, visit

