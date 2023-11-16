Notarycam Approved To Provide Enotary And RON Services For Illinois Notaries

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - NotaryCam® , a Stewart-owned company and a pioneer in providing remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, announced today the Illinois Department of Secretary of State has approved the company to provide both eNotary and remote online notarization (RON) services to notaries public registered in the state.







To become an approved vendor in the state, NotaryCam provided department staff with a demonstration of its RON platforms and features that covered specific state requirements such as tamper-evident documents, an audit trail and identify proofing. Utilizing NotaryCam's platform, public notaries in Illinois can perform acknowledgments, jurats, verifications or proofs and oaths or affirmations electronically. Currently, 44 states have enacted laws allowing permanent access to remote online notarization, according to the American Land Title Association (ALTA) .

“With nationwide RON acceptance becoming closer to reality, each new state that comes on board helps break down other barriers to RON adoption, especially in the real estate space amongst outside stakeholders like settlement agents and closing attorneys,” said NotaryCam president Brian Webster.“We commend Governor J.B. Pritzker, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and the entire Illinois General Assembly for their efforts to further the modernization of notarial acts and provide remote notarization to Illinois commissioned notaries.”

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart -owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the“perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes the execution of employment-related documents, legal docs (e.g., power of attorneys) and Apostilles. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

