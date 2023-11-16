Switzerland Promises Support To Special Tribunal Over Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцария поддержит специальный трибунал по Украине



The Alpine nation officially committed itself to this goal at a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, joining a“core group” of states that support the creation of such a tribunal.

“Switzerland is firmly convinced that the aggression against Ukraine must not go unpunished,” the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in a statement on Thursday.

Switzerland's participation in this core group supplements its support for national and international efforts to prosecute and judge all international crimes committed in Ukraine, it said. These initiatives are in line with Switzerland's long-standing commitment to fight impunity, the FDFA added.

Over recent months, the initiative has garnered support from 38 states, including France, Germany, Norway, Guatemala, Japan and Canada, according to the statement.

The“core group” is now seeking to develop solutions for the practical design of such a tribunal, including its format, headquarters and working methods.

