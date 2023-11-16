Swiss Adoptees Seek Roots: Recommendations For Legal And DNA Support

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Pessoas adotadas devem receber ajuda para encontrar suas origens



From the 1970s to the 1990s, the federal government and cantons systematically turned a blind eye to hundreds of illegal adoptions from Sri Lanka.

The recommendations of the working group "Searching for origins" include better coordination between the cantons, taking into account the special features of illegal adoptions and setting up an international DNA database.

The working group was made up of representatives of the authorities, adopted persons and representatives of private organisations and tracing services. The Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors mandated the establishment of the "Search for Origin" group in March 2020.

An initial recommendation concerns the legal basis for tracing the origins of adoptees at international level. These need to be adapted as they do not take into account the special characteristics of illegal adoptions, writes the working group.

In this context, it also proposes creating a legal basis that regulates the financial support provided by the Confederation and the cantons to the persons concerned.

The working group also emphasises the need for better coordination of adoption issues at a political and technical level. There is currently no inter-cantonal authority that fulfils this role.

Employees of the competent cantonal authorities are often not sufficiently trained in the subject. This gap needs to be closed through training.

The working group also recommends setting up an internationally secured DNA database and making the tracing process free of charge for all those affected. Finally, the working group emphasises the need for further research.

Independent monitoring required

In a press release, the Back to the Roots association regrets that independent support from the authorities is not part of the recommendations. Due to past failures, this situation is "unacceptable" for many adopted people. The association also calls for a contact point independent of the authorities for specific counselling and support for all adopted persons from all countries of origin.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to .

