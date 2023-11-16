Watch: 3 Key FX Themes For 2024
(MENAFN- ING) ING's Global Head of Markets, Chris Turner, tells us we're going to see a reversal of the strong dollar trend next year. Why has the Aussie dollar and the Norwegian krone caught his attention? And why might European currencies still struggle in 2024? Watch this and find out. And read our full FX Outlook, Waiting for the Tide to Come in,
FX Outlook 2024: Waiting for the tide to come in
Author:
Chris Turner
