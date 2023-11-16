|
EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Bond
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG invites you to vote without a meeting
16.11.2023 / 15:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG invites you to vote without a meeting
Frankfurt am Main, November 16, 2023 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") announces that the vote without meeting (see ad hoc announcement dated November 8, 2023) regarding its 7.5% convertible bond 2019/2024 (ISIN: DE000A254NA6) will take place from Friday, December 1, 2023, at 0:00 a.m. (CET) until Sunday, December 3, 2023, at midnight (CET). The corresponding invitation was published by the company in the Federal Gazette today.
About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on sustainable office properties in the field of green development. In purchasing, the focus is on ESG-compliant office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions as well as undeveloped land where ESG project developments come into question. Value creation is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly increase the portfolio of properties with an ESG focus through acquisitions in the coming years. PREOS shares (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG) and on Xetra (PAG). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt am Main.
Press Contact:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus/ Svenja Liebig
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49(0) 69/905505-56
Mail: preos@edicto.
16.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG
|
| Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|
| 60306 Frankfurt/Main
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 695973566
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A2LQ850
| WKN:
| A2LQ85
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
| EQS News ID:
| 1775517
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN16112023004691010666ID1107441838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.