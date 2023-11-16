EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Bond

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG invites you to vote without a meeting

16.11.2023

Frankfurt am Main, November 16, 2023 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") announces that the vote without meeting (see ad hoc announcement dated November 8, 2023) regarding its 7.5% convertible bond 2019/2024 (ISIN: DE000A254NA6) will take place from Friday, December 1, 2023, at 0:00 a.m. (CET) until Sunday, December 3, 2023, at midnight (CET). The corresponding invitation was published by the company in the Federal Gazette today.

About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on sustainable office properties in the field of green development. In purchasing, the focus is on ESG-compliant office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions as well as undeveloped land where ESG project developments come into question. Value creation is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold if there are adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly increase the portfolio of properties with an ESG focus through acquisitions in the coming years. PREOS shares (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) are listed in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG) and on Xetra (PAG). The registered office of PREOS is in Frankfurt am Main.















