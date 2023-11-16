PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Invitation to the investor call of the Joint Representative

EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Bond

Convertible bond of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG 2019/2024 ISIN: DE000A254NA6 / WKN: A254NA ("PREOS-WSV") Subject: Invitation to the investor call of the Joint Representative

Dear creditors of PREOS-WSV,

We are pleased to invite you as bond creditors of PREOS-WSV on behalf of the Joint Representative, Mr. Klaus Nieding, attorney-at-law, to an investor call of the Joint Representative.

The Joint Representative would like to give you the opportunity to inform yourself about the latest developments of PREOS-WSV and the Company in the run-up to the vote without meeting scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2023, at 0:00 hours (CET) until Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 24:00 hours (CET).

The conference call will take place:

On:

Friday, November 24, 2023

At:

2:00 p.m.

Via:

EQS platform

To ensure that all issues relevant to you are addressed, you can submit your questions in writing by e-mail to by midnight on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Joint Representative will have immediate access to all questions submitted and will review and address them in consultation with the Company. No further questions or chat requests will be allowed during the call itself. Questions will be answered exclusively by the Joint Representative. Bondholders can register and participate in the investor call at the following link:

