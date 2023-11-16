EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 285.6 million (previous year CHF 386.1 million).

EBIT decreased to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million). The equity ratio was 25.8% at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 29.3%).

Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months Group development in the third quarter of 2023

Compared to the previous year, consolidated revenues decreased due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects.

EBIT amounted to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million). The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8%. The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2023 is available for download at from today.

2023 is available for download at from today. The Highlight Group at a glance



Group figures in line with IFRS











CHF

million Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change in % Sales 285.6 386.1 -26.0 EBIT -3.0 1.0 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -18.0 -12.0 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -18.4 -12.3 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.32 -0.22 n/a Segment sales





Film 171.7 272.1 -36.9 Sports and Event 113.9 114.0 -0.1 Segment earnings





Film 5.6 12.2 -54.1 Sports and Event -4.2 -6.5 35.8







CHF

million Sept.

30,

2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change in % Total assets 632.0 634.2 -0.4 Equity 163.0 186.0 -12.4 Equity ratio (%) 25.8 29.3 -3.5 points Current financial liabilities 208.2 112.3 85.4 Cash and cash equivalents 25.9 29.9 -13.5











