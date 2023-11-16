|
EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months
16.11.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months
Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 285.6 million (previous year CHF 386.1 million). EBIT decreased to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million). The equity ratio was 25.8% at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 29.3%).
Pratteln, November
16,
2023 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months
Group development in the third quarter of 2023
Compared to the previous year, consolidated revenues decreased due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects. EBIT amounted to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million). The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8%.
The quarterly statement as of September
30,
2023 is available for download at from today.
| The Highlight Group at a glance
|
|
| Group figures in line with IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
| CHF
million
| Q3 2023
| Q3 2022
| Change in %
| Sales
| 285.6
| 386.1
| -26.0
| EBIT
| -3.0
| 1.0
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
| -18.0
| -12.0
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
| -18.4
| -12.3
| n/a
| Earnings per share (in CHF)
| -0.32
| -0.22
| n/a
| Segment sales
|
|
|
| Film
| 171.7
| 272.1
| -36.9
| Sports and Event
| 113.9
| 114.0
| -0.1
| Segment earnings
|
|
|
| Film
| 5.6
| 12.2
| -54.1
| Sports and Event
| -4.2
| -6.5
| 35.8
|
|
|
|
| CHF
million
| Sept.
30,
2023
| Dec. 31, 2022
| Change in %
| Total assets
| 632.0
| 634.2
| -0.4
| Equity
| 163.0
| 186.0
| -12.4
| Equity ratio (%)
| 25.8
| 29.3
| -3.5 points
| Current financial liabilities
| 208.2
| 112.3
| 85.4
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 25.9
| 29.9
| -13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
| For further information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Highlight Communications AG
|
|
|
| Investor Relations
|
|
|
| Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|
|
|
| 4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
|
|
|
| Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
|
|
|
| e-mail:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
