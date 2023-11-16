               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Highlight Group Publishes Results For The First Nine Months


11/16/2023 2:19:32 PM

PRESS RELEASE

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 285.6 million (previous year CHF 386.1 million).
  • EBIT decreased to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million).
  • The equity ratio was 25.8% at September 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 29.3%).

Pratteln, November
16,
2023 – Highlight Group publishes development of the first nine months

Group development in the third quarter of 2023

  • Compared to the previous year, consolidated revenues decreased due to production-related factors in the Film segment and foreign currency effects.
  • EBIT amounted to CHF -3.0 million (previous year CHF 1.0 million).
  • The equity ratio decreased from 29.3% in the previous year to 25.8%.

The quarterly statement as of September
30,
2023 is available for download at from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance

Group figures in line with IFRS





CHF
million 		Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change in %
Sales 285.6 386.1 -26.0
EBIT -3.0 1.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes) 		-18.0 -12.0 n/a
Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -18.4 -12.3 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.32 -0.22 n/a
Segment sales


Film 171.7 272.1 -36.9
Sports and Event 113.9 114.0 -0.1
Segment earnings


Film 5.6 12.2 -54.1
Sports and Event -4.2 -6.5 35.8




CHF
million 		Sept.
30,
2023 		Dec. 31, 2022 Change in %
Total assets 632.0 634.2 -0.4
Equity 163.0 186.0 -12.4
Equity ratio (%) 25.8 29.3 -3.5 points
Current financial liabilities 208.2 112.3 85.4
Cash and cash equivalents 25.9 29.9 -13.5






For further information:






Highlight Communications AG


Investor Relations


Netzibodenstrasse 23b


4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland


Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91


e-mail:











