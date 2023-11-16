Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Julius Baer to sell Kairos to Anima

16.11.2023 / 17:55 CET/CEST

Julius Baer Group and Kairos' co-shareholders have agreed to sell 100% of Kairos to Anima Holding. Closing of the transaction is expected in spring 2024. Zurich/Milan, 16 November 2023 – Italian asset and wealth management company Kairos is part of Julius Baer Group, with Kairos management retaining an approximately 35% interest since 2021. Julius Baer and Kairos management have now agreed to sell Kairos (by way of Kairos SGR) to Anima Holding SpA (Anima) for approximately EUR 20-25 million. All Kairos senior management and co-shareholders will join Anima as part of the envisaged transaction. Kairos holds assets under management of around EUR 4.5 billion and acts as a leading Italian 'investment house', focusing on innovative, actively managed investment solutions. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Julius Baer's profit or capital ratios. Julius Baer acquired Kairos from its previous equity partners as part of a staggered acquisition starting with the purchase of a minority stake of 19.9% in 2013 and taking over full ownership in 2018. In 2020, Julius Baer sold 30% in Kairos to key executives of Kairos, followed by further participations in 2021. The transaction is consistent with Julius Baer's strategic focus on its core business and allows it to concentrate on and further develop its business with Italian clients served out of Switzerland and other locations. Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 441 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd. Bahnhofstrasse 36 8010 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 58 888 11 11 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: CH0102484968 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1775591



End of News EQS News Service