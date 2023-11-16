Indian Textiles Exports Registers 24.29% In Oct: CITI

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 16 (KNN) India's textiles exports has witnessed a growth of 24.29 per cent over the previous year while Apparel Exports registered de-growth of -8.08 per cent during the same time period, as per the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).
In comparison with October 2021 exports of both Textile and Apparel have declined by -25.99 per cent and -27.54 per cent, respectively, according to the confederation's Analysis of Exports and Imports of T&A for October 2023,
Cumulative Exports of Textiles and Apparel during Oct'23 have registered a growth of 10.44 per cent over Oct'22.
While it has declined by about -26.55 per cent as compared to Oct'21, CITI said in its latest report.
During Apr-Oct'23, Indian Textiles Exports registered de-growth of -0.41 per cent over the previous year whereas Apparel Exports registered de-growth of -14.58 per cent during the same time period.
Similarly, as compared to Apr-Oct'21 the exports of Textile and Apparel have declined by 19.55 per cent and 8.88 per cent, respectively.
Cumulative Exports of Textiles and Apparel during Apr-Oct'23 have registered de-growth of -6.67 per cent as compared to Apr-Oct'22 while the same has declined by about -15.55 per cent as compared to Apr-Oct'21.
