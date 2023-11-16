CII To Host EXCON Roadshow In Mysuru

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mysuru, Nov 16 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru zone is organising the EXCON ROADSHOW 2023 promote industrial growth, generate employment, and accelerate infrastructure and innovation in Mysuru.

CII is also hosting a session on the 'Role of Infrastructure and Economy for Vision@2047' on Friday at Hotel Southern Star.

The programme aims to strengthen government and industry collaboration, fostering a conducive environment for socio-economic growth across the state, the release added.

Under the theme for the year 2023-24,“Towards a Competitive and Sustainable Karnataka@100: Growth, Inclusiveness, Globalization, Building Trust,” CII Karnataka is committed to fostering engagement by leveraging district and zonal connections, policy advocacy, enhancing competitiveness, promoting inclusiveness, and facilitating sectoral growth initiatives.

Key speakers have been invited from Government of Karnataka, Southern Railways, Airport Authority of India, Builders Association of India, CREDAI, NAREDCO, IGBC Mysuru Chapter and others.

Karnataka has consistently ranked among the top achievers in NITI Aayog's assessments, and this forthcoming programme places a spotlight on the transformation of Mysuru.

This transformation is poised to be a catalyst for sustainable development, making a significant contribution to economic growth in the region and recognizing the pivotal role that infrastructure plays in the holistic growth of any nation.

This event promises to be a key milestone in Karnataka's journey towards a competitive and sustainable future, emphasizing growth, inclusiveness, globalization, and the building of trust, the release said.

(KNN Bureau)