Two-Day National Spice Conference To Be Held In Hyderabad On Nov 18-19

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Nov 16 (KNN) The World Spice Organization (WSO) is all set to host the second edition of the National Spice Conference (NSC) in Hyderabad on November 18- 19.

WSO through this conference aims to provide a crucial platform for discussions within the Indian spice industry, fostering collaboration between farmer producers, FPOs, and Spice Manufacturers and Traders.

The National Spice Conference is being organised collaboration with GIZ and IDH- the Sustainable Trade Initiative. Rainforest Alliance is the sustainability partner for this event. The conference will be attended by heads of Indian Regulatory Authorities- FSSAI, IISR.

This year's NSC will revolve around the theme,

“Food Safe Spices: The Way Forward to a Stable & Sustainable Income.” The conference will comprehensively address all nodes and aspects of the spice supply chain, offering a 360° perspective on food safety and its positive impacts on income and profit.

The business-focused segment of the conference will feature sessions on increasing income through sustainable & eco-friendly practices and tech-driven farming, food safety and compliance, funding opportunities for farmers/FPOs, better input management and improving productivity, and innovative processes and market trends.

