TVS Motor Company Forges Strategic Partnership With Emil Frey For Key European Markets

TVS Motor Company - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - today announced its entry into Europe by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey, a 100 year old enterprise and a leading name in automotive distribution.





Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Director Emil Frey Group & Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company announcing the partnership





This partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for TVS Motor Company, leveraging Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe. TVS Motor Company, known for its commitment to innovation and quality, is set to offer European customers a diverse range of high-performance and technologically advanced two-wheelers.





Both TVS Motor Company and Emil Frey share a commitment to responsible and sustainable mobility and place a strong emphasis on delivering impeccable customer service and satisfaction. TVS Motor Company's focus on providing cutting-edge and pioneering solutions, combined with Emil Frey's deep ability to understand local customers and their evolving needs has helped create a unique DNA for this partnership, which will form a strong foundation for TVS Motor's expansion in Europe.





Emil Frey is among the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe, serving many leading automotive brands across the region. As part of this partnership, Emil Frey Group entities will take charge of the distribution of TVS products in selected countries, utilizing their Sales, Marketing, and Service networks. Among the TVS products being made available in Europe will be TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ , TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310.





TVS Motor products are already sold in 80+ countries spanning the geographies of Asia, Africa and Latin America. Exports comprise nearly 25% of the company's business as of H1 FY 2023 – an endorsement of the company's high quality, technologically superior offerings and its R&D capability.





Announcing the foray into Europe, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said,“This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers. In having a partner like Emil Frey, there is a coming together of two century old, pedigreed organisations, both driven by shared values of responsible and sustainable mobility and customer service. Together, we are excited to serve customers and two-wheeler aficionados in Europe and look forward to a successful partnership.”





Lorenz Frey-Hilti, Director Emil Frey Group said,“We take great pride in forging a robust and loyal partnership between our two esteemed traditional companies in the mobility sector. Together, we seamlessly blend heritage with innovation. I am very proud that TVS Motor Company is relying on our expertise in the European market and using our distribution network to bring their great products to customers. Our two companies complement each other perfectly and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish.”





This partnership is based on the principles of trust, mutual respect and performance. The two companies plan to use their collaborative efforts to enter into distribution arrangements for select EU markets, prioritising countries with strong two-wheeler demand coupled with existing Emil Frey infrastructure and resources to build the distribution network. France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of TVS Motor products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024, consequent to this agreement.





About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE:TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.



About Emil Frey Group

The Emil Frey Group, a family-owned leading player in the European automotive sector, has been a mobility specialist for almost 100 years. Founded in 1924 in Zurich, Switzerland, the Emil Frey Group has grown from a local company to an innovative mobility specialist offering a diverse portfolio of products and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Founded on the principle of always serving customers promptly and conscientiously, while remaining a modest specialist, the Emil Frey Group today counts more than 25,000 specialists in 19 European countries, dedicated to providing exceptional products and services to its customers.



