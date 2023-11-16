150,000 New Tax Rebate Checks From Minnesota Coming. Will You Get One?

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) (Free Video) The 2 Secrets To Finding Small-Cap, Hidden Gem Stock Opportunities To Dramatically Grow Your Portfolio in Q4.





Some residents will be reissued new tax rebate checks from Minnesota if the earlier ones were never cashed and have now expired. The tax rebate checks issued earlier in August and September would have expired after going uncashed 60 days from their issued dates. The new tax rebate checks from Minnesota will be reissued in two batches.

Why are new checks being issued?

Earlier this year, the legislature approved sending one-time rebate checks of up to $1,300 to millions of residents as part of the latest state budget. The rebate payments are estimated to cost the state about $1 billion.

The objective of the rebate payment is to return part of the projected $17.6 billion budget surplus to make“life more affordable for middle-class Minnesotans,” Gov. Tim Walz said previously.

The majority of tax rebate checks from Minnesota were sent via direct deposit. About 945,000 paper checks were sent to taxpayers for whom the administration didn't have the bank account info on file, or for whom the direct deposit didn't go through.

Almost 150,000 of those paper checks were never cashed, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Such recipients will be reissued the paper checks because their original check would have automatically expired after 60 days from the issue date. Initially, the paper checks were sent in August and September.

Two major reasons why recipients might not have cashed their paper check are that some might have mistaken the envelopes for junk mail, and some had their old address on their tax return.

There were reports a couple of months back that many taxpayers got confused by the senders' details on the mailed checks. Submittable Holdings, Inc. from Missoula, Montana, was hired to send the rebate checks, and this other state's address confused many recipients.

When to expect the new tax rebate checks from Minnesota

Minnesota's Department of Revenue will reissue the new checks in two batches – one this week and another in early December. The new tax rebate checks from Minnesota will also have a validity of 60 days from the issuance date.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out .

The new tax rebate checks from Minnesota will come in a plain white envelope and will carry the signature of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. Also, they will come from the same company – Submittable Holdings located in Missoula, Montana.

“These checks are protected by standard banking safeguards that help detect and deter fraud,” said the Minnesota Department of Revenue .

Revenue officials will help any eligible taxpayers who don't receive the new checks. These taxpayers won't be issued another payment until their reissued check is void in early 2024. All the unclaimed rebate checks will eventually be transferred to the Minnesota Department of Commerce's Unclaimed Property Division.

The tax rebate checks from Minnesota range from $260 to $1,300, depending on the taxpayers' family size. Individuals with an income of $75,000 or less in 2021 will get $260 in rebate payments. Married couples filing jointly and with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less will receive $520. Eligible families can also claim $260 per dependent (up to three).

Visit the Department of Revenue website to get more information on the new tax rebate checks from Minnesota.

(Free Video) The 2 Secrets To Finding Small-Cap, Hidden Gem Stock Opportunities To Dramatically Grow Your Portfolio in Q4 .