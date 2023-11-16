Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results, Recent Operating Highlights For Its ALS Clinical Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Clene recently released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided recent operating highlights for its ALS clinical program The ALS clinical program includes two independent studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company's lead investigational product CNM-Au8(R) The 24-month long-term data cut from the open-label extension of the RESCUE-ALS study showed a significant median survival benefit of 19.3 months, a significant 52% decreased risk of ALS clinical worsening events, and a 75% decreased risk of long-term all-cause mortality Clene also summarized long-term follow-up data from the HEALEY ALS platform trial, which demonstrated significantly improved survival among patients treated with CNM-Au8 The company closed Q3 2023 with $42.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, expected to be sufficient to fund operations into Q3 2024
Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)
and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”), and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), recently released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended September 30, and provided recent operating highlights for its ALS clinical program ( ).
The recent operating highlights covered the Clene's RESCUE-ALS study, a Phase 2 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled group trial investigating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the company's lead investigational...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN16112023000224011066ID1107441764
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.