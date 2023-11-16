Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results, Recent Operating Highlights For Its ALS Clinical Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene recently released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided recent operating highlights for its ALS clinical program

The ALS clinical program includes two independent studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company's lead investigational product CNM-Au8(R)

The 24-month long-term data cut from the open-label extension of the RESCUE-ALS study showed a significant median survival benefit of 19.3 months, a significant 52% decreased risk of ALS clinical worsening events, and a 75% decreased risk of long-term all-cause mortality

Clene also summarized long-term follow-up data from the HEALEY ALS platform trial, which demonstrated significantly improved survival among patients treated with CNM-Au8 The company closed Q3 2023 with $42.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, expected to be sufficient to fund operations into Q3 2024

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”), and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), recently released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended September 30, and provided recent operating highlights for its ALS clinical program ( ).

The recent operating highlights covered the Clene's RESCUE-ALS study, a Phase 2 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled group trial investigating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the company's lead investigational...

