Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) CEO Underscores Commitment To Continued Growth In Letter To Shareholders

Fr8Tech CEO recently wrote a letter to shareholders summarizing the company's financial milestones and operational successes

CEO Javier Selgas discussed the company's robust revenue growth in Q2 2023 as well as the 93% year-over-year increase in its gross margins during the first half of the year

The company's commitment to innovation has led to the launch of an LTL offering and the establishment of an AI department Fr8Tech has successfully expanded into new markets, completed a number of strategic integrations with third-party solutions, and grown its customer base

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT)

(“Fr8Tech”), a technology company whose lead product is Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning, is making substantial strides in the realization of its objectives. In a letter to shareholders, CEO Javier Selgas summarized the company's recent financial milestones and operational successes that underscore its commitment to achieving continued growth ( ).

This growth is reflected in Fr8Tech's financial results for the second quarter of 2023, which ended June 30, 2023. The company, Selgas wrote,“achieved robust revenue growth, marking a substantial 29% increase compared to the preceding quarter.” Selgas observed the growth attests to Fr8Tech's...

