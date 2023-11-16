Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Partner Receives Key Retail License, Begins Shipping Evs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announced that its partner, the Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA”), has received its North Carolina license to retail Mullen's commercial EVs. According to the announcement, this is a required dealer license that allows the auto group to move vehicles to customers. According to RMA officials, the organization is seeing“tremendous interest” in Mullen's Class 1 and Class 3 vehicles. The new dealer license allows the company to immediately begin delivering Mullen EVs. Beginning Nov. 20, 2023, the company will begin shipping Class 3 vehicles to Adventure Coast Rentals in Tennessee and Georgia, Godotek in Michigan and NRTC Automation Group in Alabama. RMA also anticipates receiving a new shipment of completed vehicles from Mullen. The vehicles in that shipment are all presold and will go to Duke Energy, Merchants Fleet and MGT Leasing. Mullen noted that the Class 1 vehicle production line at its Tunica assembly plant began on Nov. 1, 2023, and the company is now running both Class 1 and Class 3 production lines simultaneously at the facility, with plans to deliver 150 Class 3 and 300 Class 1 vehicles by the end of this year.“It's exciting to see both Class 1 and Class 3 vehicle production fully operational and our Class 3 heading to customers,” said Mullen Automotive CEO David Michery in the press release.“We fully expect to accomplish our production and delivery goals for 2023.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

