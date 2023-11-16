Cryptonewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC) Announces New Management Appointments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, has announced two new management positions. The company has named Lawrence Davis as the new chief operating officer and Sam Escobar as the new director of ground operations. According to the announcement, these new appointments are a significant addition to the company's executive team and also reflect the company's commitment to strengthening its innovation and leadership in the energy and infrastructure sector. A distinguished combat veteran and seasoned entrepreneur, Davis has invaluable expertise gained from several overseas deployments with the U.S. Army and subsequent roles as a mission lead, project manager and executive consultant. He has also founded a renowned security firm that focuses on maritime and facility security plans and a digital assets fund, Wandering King Studios. Escobar is also a decorated combat veteran as well as an operational expert.

After his service with the U.S. Army, he transitioned into the private security sector where he worked in executive consulting and high-level security training. He has been instrumental in establishing and scaling multiple companies. In addition, Escobar founded a software protocol that is being used in gaming and augmented reality training and serves as an active board member of a well-established digital assets CPO fund.“We believe Lawrence Davis is the catalyst BlockQuarry needs to propel us into the next phase of operational growth,” said BlockQuarry chair Alonzo Pierce in the press release.“His extensive military and entrepreneurial background make him a valuable asset to our team, ensuring that we continue to thrive in this ever-evolving landscape. Sam Escobar's background and passion for emerging technologies make him an invaluable addition to our team. His operational insights align seamlessly with BlockQuarry's vision for growth and scalability, solidifying our position as leaders in the industry.”

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry stands as a renowned U.S. collaborator in the fields of energy and infrastructure, with a profound commitment to championing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy and fostering its establishment on a widespread scale. The company's expertise lies in provisioning green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions that cater to industries with substantial power requirements, such as data storage hubs, manufacturing and cryptocurrency mining. Capitalizing on its extensive network in areas best suited for the development of data centers and computational infrastructure, the company is equipped to navigate its clients toward the precise energy solution that their enterprise needs. BlockQuarry shoulders the responsibility of all requisite permits and engagement processes, allowing its clientele to devote their attention fully to the administration of their businesses. For more information about the company, visit

