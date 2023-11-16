Investornewsbreaks Splash Beverage Group Inc.'S (NYSE American: SBEV) Copa Di Vino Receives Walmart's Coveted Golden Ticket Award

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage Group (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that retailing giant, Walmart, will be featuring the Copa di Vino brand in the Southeast U.S. The rollout will feature a minimum of two varietals of four packs of Copa di Vino, with shipping expected to begin in late Q1.“The results of our rebranding efforts on Copa di Vino and the buildout of an expansive distribution network were attractive to the merchandising team at Walmart,” said Bill Meisner, Splash Beverage Group's president and CMO.“We were thrilled to receive this amazing award from this incredibly important retailer and the confirmation that Copa di Vino will be awarded shelf space in Walmart during the upcoming shelf reset in 2024. This is just the start of an ever-growing adult-beverage relationship with Walmart.”

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangría, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, visit

