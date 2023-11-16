Investornewsbreaks Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships, today announced that it has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. Mountain Top Properties specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. The company's flagship subsidiary is Mountain Top Realty Inc., the managing partner of Mountain Top Capital Fund I LLC, a New York limited liability company focused on residential redevelopment in the prestigious and storied Hamptons, New York, beachfront communities. As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , wire services via InvestorWire , blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Mountain Top Properties.

To view the full press release, visit

About Mountain Top Properties Inc.

Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology (“PropTech”) and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York. For more information, visit the company's website at .

