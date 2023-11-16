(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0)

today announced that it is reevaluating its large uranium-rare earths deposits located at Elliot Lake, Ontario, to examine the impact of increased uranium prices and confirmation of significant rare element (“REE”) mineralization. According to the announcement, the company will also evaluate the cost-saving potential of bulk mining the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones. In 2007-08 and 2012, Appia completed drill programs to confirm mineralization detailed in historical resource estimates for these zones, after which it engaged consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited (“WGM”) to provide an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. The technical report was prepared in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and filed on

SEDARplus

on Aug. 14, 2013.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil.

