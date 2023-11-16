A New Era Of International Cultural And Tourism Collaboration United Tourism Global Press Conference Concludes

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On November 12, 2023, the“Sail On, Brilliant Tour – Global IP Routes and Global Cultural Tourism Industry Contract Signing Conference,” jointly organized by the Mass United Tourism Ltd, the Mass United Invest Ltd, and the Mass United Travel Co., Limited, was grandly held in Hong Kong, China. Distinguished guests from the global cultural tourism industry were invited to collectively explore new trends in the global tourism industry under robust recovery, innovative strategies for cultural tourism development, and topics related to international collaboration in cultural tourism. The aim was to discuss new models of cooperation and jointly promote the high-quality development of the tourism industry.







As a well-established enterprise with a track record of serving over 100,000 travelers, the United Tourism shared its achievements and milestones through a short film, allowing CEO Albert Bernard and COO Peter Spencer to guide all attendees and industry elites through an in-depth understanding of the various sectors of the United Tourism.

To facilitate a more efficient and comprehensive understanding of the global market operations and future development strategies of the United Tourism, the conference invited guest professors from the United Tourism Industry Business School. They provided in-depth insights into the three core areas of IP Routes, cultural tourism asset restructuring, and enterprise RWA.







Since its inception, the development and implementation of original IP routes have been a core focus of the United Tourism Group's business. While reviewing the achievements of the IP routes sector in the first three quarters of 2023, the conference officially announced the launch of 21 new IP routes spanning five continents and even the Arctic. These routes, combined with the series of IP routes developed over the past decade, constitute a new and comprehensive system, presenting a spectacular and diverse Brilliant Tour for all travelers and industry professionals.







As a global leader in the tourism industry, the United Tourism has always taken on the responsibility of integrating industry resources and promoting the flow of industry assets. To create a win-win ecosystem for the global tourism industry, the conference invited important partners from various fields such as hotels, airlines, and IP routes to sign long-term strategic cooperation agreements.







Simultaneously, to further strengthen the United Tourism Group's traffic foundation in the global market, the conference also invited representatives from Trip International and TikTok to sign strategic cooperation agreements. With the implementation of a series of cooperation details, backed by increased traffic, the global market presence of the United Tourism will enter a period of rapid growth over the next five years.







In addition, to further drive the efficient operation of the United Tourism in the international market, the conference announced a major strategic investment cooperation agreement of $36 million between the Mass United Tourism Ltd and the Mass United Invest Ltd. It is believed that with the infusion of more international capital, the United Tourism will achieve unprecedented breakthroughs in the Asian, European, and North American markets.

Setting sail, presenting a brilliant tour, and winning together – the future holds great promise. For a deeper understanding of the collaborations between the United Tourism and various industries, please continue to follow the reports sent directly from the event by the United Tourism.

About the United Tourism:

The United Tourism is a multinational enterprise with a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, China. Its main business covers three major sectors: the development of cultural tourism IP routes, the restructuring of cultural tourism assets, and the construction of cultural tourism RWA data. With years of experience in the tourism industry, it operates 50 or more offices worldwide and collaborates with over 500 partners, spanning aviation, hotels, asset management, the internet, and more. Among these partners, more than 20 are Fortune 500 companies, and it maintains long-term and in-depth cooperative relationships with tourism bureaus in over 30 countries. With a compound annual growth rate of over 30% in the past five years, the United Tourism Industry is committed to becoming a global leader in the tourism industry, providing unique experiences and value for travelers worldwide through international and diversified services.