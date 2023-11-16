Reyada Medical Centre Launches Diabetic Awareness Campaign To Mark World Diabetes Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Reyada Medical Centre, a JCI accredited multi-speciality medical facility, recently launched the Diabetic Awareness Campaign in association with Qatar Diabetes Association in conjunction with World Diabetes Day. The campaign aims to raise awareness about diabetes and provide accessible, comprehensive diabetic care to the community.

Committed to the mission of promoting preventive healthcare, Reyada Medical Centre offered a complimentary diabetic screening package, along with various awareness sessions and activities. The complimentary package included essential diagnostics such as blood sugar checkup, blood pressure checkup, and a GP doctor consultation.

Reyada Medical Centre, located on C - Ring Road, Doha, has over 15 departments, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, optical, and physiotherapy services. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team of dedicated healthcare professionals. The Diabetic Awareness Campaign reflects the centre's unwavering dedication to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services.

The campaign was inaugurated by Zain Alyafai, Care Program Officer of the Qatar Diabetic Association, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in promoting diabetic awareness and care. The Diabetic Awareness Campaign underscores the commitment to proactive healthcare, empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to manage their diabetic health effectively.

Jamsheer Hamza, Managing Director of Reyada Healthcare, stated, "At Reyada Medical Centre, we are dedicated to promoting diabetic health and ensuring its affordability. Our Diabetic Awareness Campaign aligns with our mission of preventive healthcare, and we believe that creating awareness and offering accessible screening are key steps toward building a healthier community."

Dr. Abdul Kalam, Executive Director of Reyada Healthcare, emphasized the significance of diabetic care, stating, "Managing diabetes is not just about treatment; it's about empowering individuals to take charge of their health. Our campaign reinforces the idea that diabetic care is a collective responsibility, and together, we can make strides toward a healthier, diabetes-aware community."

Reyada Medical Centre operates from 7am until 12 Midnight, seven days a week. The Diabetic Awareness Campaign represents a pivotal initiative in Reyada Medical Centre's ongoing efforts to provide holistic healthcare solutions while fostering a culture of well-being.

