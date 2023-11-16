Qatari Athletes Impress At Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari national triathlon team impressed at the Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships held in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

Representing the elite player category, Faris al-Mohannadi and Abdullah al-Kuwari spearheaded the Qatari team's participation in the challenging race which consisted of a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride, and a 5-kilometer run. It was their third competition this year as part of the strategic plan developed by the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation (QCTF) to elevate their athletes to a high level of competition under the International Triathlon Federation.

The Qatari triathlon team also made their mark in the Team Relay category with Tamim Jamal al-Kuwari, Mohamed al-Kuwari and Nayef al-Musallam securing a commendable third place overall while claiming the top spot in the team rankings.

Adding to the success, the Qatar triathlon team also participated in the aquathlon, showcasing their versatility in swimming, running, and swimming once again.

QCTF president meets officialsOn the sidelines of the tournament, QCTF President Dr Mohamed bin Jaham al-Kuwari participated in the West Asian Triathlon Federation meeting alongside H H Prince Fahad bin Jalawi al-Saud, President of the Asian Triathlon Federation. The discussions centered around strategies to further develop the triathlon sport.

QCTF President al-Kuwari, during his meetings in Saudi Arabia, emphasised the importance of collaboration between the QCTF and the federations of West Asian countries, focusing on the championship agenda for the region. This collaboration is particularly significant given the surge in triathlon sport developments, from Doha hosting the Asian Triathlon Cup in November 2021 to Saudi Arabia hosting the Super League, highlighting the rising popularity of the sport in the region.

A delegation of technicians from the Qatar Triathlon Federation, including Firas al-Hamoud - Technical Secretary of the Federation and Director of Development at the Asian Triathlon Federation, and three referees, Ibrahim Mohamed, John Bonalos, and Alexandro Abetri, actively participated in organising the popular tournament, ensuring its seamless execution.

