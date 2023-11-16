HBKU Press Takes Part In London Book Fair

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) has attended the London Book Fair, one of Europe's largest and most significant literary networking hubs, for the fourth time with a new catalogue of translated and original titles, showcasing its authors and translators on the international stage.

“The London Book Fair is one of the most important events in any publishing house's calendar,” noted, Bachar Chebaro, executive director of HBKU Press.“This event allows HBKU Press to fulfill its strategic mission and goals by engaging in cross-cultural collaboration and connecting with counterparts from around the world. We practice the utmost discernment when choosing titles to publish, trade, or translate, and our presence here reaffirms our commitment to excellent literature.”

The HBKU Press catalogue is more international than ever, as reflected in the publishing house's tagline“Bringing the World to Your Bookshelf.” This year, HBKU Press will focus on the theme of international community building through literature by platforming unique Qatari and Arab stories and voices. In offering both original and translated works, HBKU Press maintains its authority as a leading contributor of critical Arab perspectives and literary accomplishments. HBKU Press's catalogue boasts more than 600 titles, with 58% of its publications translated from international languages, mainly Arabic, English, French, Spanish and Turkish.

In the last year alone, HBKU Press has published over 100 titles that range from development resources for younger readers, a fantastical YA category, to the latest in non-fictional thought. Readers of all ages wishing to indulge in moving and educational literature alike will find no shortage of quality titles in the latest additions to the thoughtfully expanding HBKU Press catalogue.

