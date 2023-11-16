               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Awqaf Ministry Inaugurates Al Kaldari Mosque In Lusail


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented in Mosques Department, inaugurated Al Kaldari Mosque in the Lusail area. Built over 1932 square meters, the mosque can accommodate about 400 worshipers. The inauguration of the mosque, an endowment of Mohammed Ali Abdullah Kaldari, is within the framework of the Ministry's plan to expand and develop a number of mosques in all parts of the country and to keep pace with urban growth and population increase in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. The new mosque has a main prayer hall that can accommodate 357 worshipers, and a women's hall that can accommodate 55 worshipers, in addition to parking lots a number of which are designated to serve people with special needs. (QNA)

