Public Prosecution Marks World Diabetes Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In cooperation with the Qatar Diabetes Association, the Public Relations and Communication Administration of the Public Prosecution organized an awareness campaign on the detection and prevention of diabetes. It was held on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, under the slogan 'Know your risk, Know your response.'

In a statement today, the Public Prosecution stated that the campaign included an awareness lecture to shed light on the prevention of diabetes and associated complications, the necessity of equitable access to care, and methods that people with diabetes should follow to reduce complications along with encouraging them to follow a healthy diet and exercise sports.

The Public Prosecution building was illuminated in blue to raise awareness about the issue of diabetes and its danger to humanity. (QNA)

