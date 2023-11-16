CACI Claims Top Spot On The Forbes America's Best Employers For Veterans List

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., November 16, 2023 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has been named to the Forbes 2023 list of America's Best Employers for Veterans for the fourth consecutive year.

As an employer with a workforce of approximately 23,000 employees, of which 38% are veterans, military spouses, or current members of the National Guard and Reserves, CACI strives to create a welcoming environment that allows veterans to thrive and continue their mission.

“At CACI, we offer boundless opportunities to our amazing military and veteran employees who want to continue to serve their country, grow their skills, and expand their horizons,” said Gary Patton, Vice President of Veteran and Military Affairs at CACI.“CACI is a longtime mission partner of the Department of Defense, and we have a deep respect for the Armed Forces. It is an honor to be recognized for creating a workplace where veterans succeed by continuing their national security mission.”

CACI ranked seventh in Aerospace and Defense and 39th overall. The list honors the 200 companies that received the highest scores based on a survey of nearly 8,500 American veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Survey participants work either part- or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies are evaluated based on working conditions, diversity and inclusion, and other factors.

