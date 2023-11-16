DP World Bolsters Green Initiatives At Peru's Port Of Callao With 15 Electric Cranes

(MENAFN- 3BL) LIMA, Peru, November 16, 2023 /3BL/ - DP World , a leading global entity in end-to-end supply chain solutions, continues to cement its commitment to environmental sustainability by integrating 15 new electric cranes into its expanding operations at the Port of Callao, Peru. The move is a significant step towards sustainable port operations as the company works towards its ambitious decarbonization targets.

DP World augmented its existing fleet with three Super Post Panamax quay cranes and 12 yard cranes. Standing 45 meters and 18 meters tall respectively, with loading capacities of up to 80 tons and 41 tons, these cranes will help increase the terminal's loading and unloading capacity while advancing environmental consciousness.

“Our investment in these electric cranes is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship. By improving our infrastructure at the Port of Callao, we are not just enhancing operational efficacy but also making significant strides towards our ultimate aim of carbon neutrality,” said Nicolas Gauthier, CEO, DP World Peru.

Muelle Bicentenario Project: Pioneering Sustainable Growth

The integration of these electric cranes is a critical component of DP World's $400 million Muelle Bicentenario Project. This ambitious expansion, set to be completed by April 2024, is expected to increase the terminal's capacity by 80%, allowing for an annual handling of up to 2.7 million TEUs.

A Strategy Rooted in Decarbonization

Emphasizing DP World's broader sustainability strategy, these cranes are fully powered by electricity, aligning with the company's global objective of achieving 100% carbon neutrality by 2040 and net-zero carbon status by 2050. The company is actively pursuing the electrification of its port and terminal equipment, investing in renewable energy sources, and exploring alternative fuels, vessels, and vehicles across its extensive portfolio.

Advancing Towards a Greener Future

DP World continues to make progress in reducing its environmental footprint in Peru. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would receive its first international I-REC Standard certificate verifying its use of 100% renewable energy, which has already contributed to a 30% reduction in overall carbon emissions in Peru.

“Since 2021, we've obtained all our electricity from exclusively renewable energy. The addition of these new electric cranes is a pivotal step on our journey towards minimizing our environmental impact,” Gauthier said.

DP World is actively continuing its electrification efforts; the company has ordered 20 electric terminal tractors for the Port of Callao and 19 electric inter-terminal vehicles for the Port of Caucedo in the Dominican Republic. At Brazil's Port of Santos, the company is replacing 22 diesel RTGs with electric versions that will be powered through an overhead cable system, similar to electric buses, which will slash the terminal's diesel consumption by up to 60%.

- END -

DP WORLD AMERICAS MEDIA CONTACT:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications, North America

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E:

ABOUT DP WORLD:

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 103,000 employees spanning 75 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

Follow DP World on Twitter and LinkedIn .