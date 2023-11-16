ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India's Entry Into The Final Sends Hotel Prices In Ahmedabad Soaring Up To ₹1 Lakh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After a spectacular victory of India against New Zealand, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the final match of the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

With a large number of cricket aficionados planning to cheer for India at the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad, there has been a phenomenal rise in hotel rates and travel tickets to the city for the next two days we are days away from the final, average cost of a basi hotel room may cost around ₹10,000 for one night. To spend one night at a four and five star hotel can cost a whopping ₹1 lakh in Ahmedabad, reported Moneycontrol.

Also Read: South Africa vs Australia semi-final: Who'll play India in ICC World Cup 2023 final if the match is washed out?Ever since the announcement of the match, there has been a sudden surge in the price of accommodations in the city. Moreover, the price of flight tickets to Ahmedabad also increased by more than 100 times for the dates near to World Cup final Read: Satya Nadella's cricket fever: Did World Cup Semi-final win delay Microsoft Ignite's keynote?Even before India could secure its seat in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, it became a challenging task for Indians to secure their seats in the match nearly a month ago. Within October, the ticket prices for hotels increased from ₹24,000 per night to an exorbitant ₹2,15,000 per night, reported Moneycontrol Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Who'll win South Africa vs Australia semi-final match? Prediction, fantasy team and moreTo book a nominal hotel room in Ahmedabad, a person might have to pay around ₹10,000 for one night. However, for four and five-star accommodation, people have to shed ₹1 lakh for one night in the city, reported MC Read: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other politicians applaud India's World Cup 2023 semi-final winA rise in prices of hotels and flood prices was seen also during the India and Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. At that time, hotels and ticket prices soared significantly has been a massive increase in hotel rates at hotel booking platforms like Booking, MakeMyTrip, and Agoda.

