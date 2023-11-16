Friends' Co-Stars Recall Their Favourite Moments With Matthew Perry: 'Could You BE Any...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actor Matthew Perry's \"Friends\" co-stars - Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer - shared their fond memories with the actor in their personal social media posts since his death last month. Perry died at the age of 54 on October 30 at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles. Here's a look at the the recent social media posts by \"Friends\" stars:Jenifer AnistonSharing a black-and-white photo of her and Perry in Instagram, Aniston wrote: \"Oh boy this one has cut deep...He was a part of our DNA\". The actor, who addressed Perry in her note as her \"little brother\" Matty, said having to say goodbye to him has been \"an insane wave of emotions\" that she had never experienced before.\"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard,\" she added actor also shared a screenshot of one of her texts with Perry, in which he captioned a behind-the-scenes photo of the two and wrote \"Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :)\"Aniston ended her tribute saying, \"I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide...) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day....\"In his memoir, Perry wrote how \"Friends\" cast, especially Aniston, were his pillar of support during his battle with addiction.

Lisa KudrowKudrow said she and Perry initially bonded over a \"fun\" game of poker. Her Instagram post was full of \"thank yous\" for several gestures the late actor did.\"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking'.

ALSO READ: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry passes away: Five money lessons to learn from Chandler Bing\"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew,\" the 60-year-old actor wrote.

David SchwimmerSchwimmer thanked Matthew Perry for 10 \"incredible years of laughter and creativity\". He even shared a photo of his and Perry's characters, Ross and Chandler, in their \"Miami Vice\"-inspired college attire, as shown in a Thanksgiving flashback episode of \"Friends\".\"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around -- 'Could there BE any more clouds?\" Schwimmer wrote.\"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers,\" he said in an Instagram post LeBlancIn an Instagram post, LeBlanc bid adieu to Perry, his co-star of 10 years on the show and a real-life friend.\"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.\"I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love,\" LeBlanc said.

Courteney CoxRemembering Perry as a \"funny and kind\" person, Cox said, \"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,\" she wrote in her Instagram post posted one of the famous scenes from the TV show and recalled, \"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.\"

On \"Friends\", the actor played one of the six lead characters, Chandler Bing, who was roommates with LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani, college batchmates with Schwimmer's Ross Geller and friend-turned-husband to Cox's Monica Geller, who had detailed his life-long struggle with alcohol and drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned. He died at the age of 54 on October 30.

