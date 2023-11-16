India-Canada Row: MEA Reiterates Need To 'Respect Vienna Convention' As Khalistani Elements Disturb Consular Camp

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid diplomatic tension between India and Canada on the issue of Khalistani elements, the Ministry of External Affairs has asked the North American country to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations. The development came against the backdrop of reports that some Khalistani supporters disturbed a consular camp organized by the Indian High Commission in Canada Read: Amid Trudeau's allegations, India recommends Canada to address hate speech“Our High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organize consular camps. One such camp was organized near Vancouver on November 12 to provide life certificates to pensioners. The event was held successfully despite attempts by a few radical elements to cause trouble. Our Consul General was not present at that site,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Bagchi mentioned that social media also had some role in disseminating inaccurate information about the incident. The MEA spokesperson then reiterated the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations\"We reiterate the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that our diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations,\" he added Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations elaborates on the specific regulations that grant diplomatic missions certain exemptions and protections, such as privileges and immunities. These provisions ensure that diplomatic representatives can operate without concern for coercion or harassment under the jurisdiction of local laws. Additionally, they establish a secure means for diplomatic missions to communicate with their respective sending governments against Indians on Diwali in CanadaArindam Bagchi also spoke on the reports regarding an attack on the people of the Indian community during Diwali celebrations in Canada. He said that the consulate has not received any complaint regarding such an incident and we understand that local authorities are also looking into that incident.\"As regards to events that you alluded to near Brampton or Mississauga in Diwali. I think that was more in the nature of unrest between the two groups. To be honest, I don't think there has been any complaint that our consulate has received. I saw some social media reports. We also understand that the authorities there are looking into that incident, so I don't have anything further to add to that,\" he further said Read: Jaishankar asks Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegationsThe relations between India and Canada nosedived in September after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the“agents of Indian government” of having potential links in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India has sharply reacted to the accusations and condemned the Canadian Prime Minister for the baseless allegations.

MENAFN16112023007365015876ID1107441674