New Delhi Followup: G20 Discussing Proposal For $1 Trillion-A-Year Startup Funds

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: G20 nations are assessing a proposal to allow their startups access to 1% of the group's gross domestic product every year from 2030, according to Chintan Vaishnav, outgoing chair of the Startup 20 engagement group under India's presidency.

