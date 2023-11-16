Goyal Meets Micron CEO, Discusses Semicon Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal met the chief executive of semiconductor giant Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra, during his US trip to discuss business opportunities in the growing semiconductor sector in India, the ministry said on Thursday meeting comes in the backdrop of Micron's plans to set up India's first chip manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which is expected to create 5,000 direct and over 15,000 indirect jobs. Goyal's meeting with Mehrotra in San Francisco on Wednesday comes about four months after the CEO met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July in Ahmedabad Technology carried out the groundbreaking of its $2.75 billion assembly, testing and packaging plant (ATMP) in Sanand, Gujarat, in September.“In his discussion with Micron, the minister highlighted how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for companies to collaborate and expand their businesses,” the official statement said, who is in the US for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), also interacted with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists (VCs) of Indian origin. During an interactive session, Goyal urged them to help Indian youth working in critical and emerging technology areas such as artificial intelligence by sharing their ideas to make India a better investment destination for investors from around the globe, it added.“During the interaction, the union minister encouraged the participants to share their ideas to make India a better investment avenue for investors from around the world,” the statement said.“The minister also shared his vision for the Indian startup ecosystem and urged entrepreneurs and VCs present to contribute and help India's young talent working in critical and emerging technological areas such as artificial intelligence,” it added also discussed setting up joint-campuses with foreign universities with academics at Stanford University, the release said.

