Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi Talks About Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Fight; Here's What She Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 is a huge hit. The programme has gained much popularity on social media these days, and viewers are sharing their thoughts about the candidates on X (formerly known as Twitter). The programme has achieved incredible TRPs. Two married couples, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt, have entered the house this season. But things could be better for these jodis.



They have been arguing all the time, and they are going through a difficult time as a couple. Ankita and Vicky are headed in the wrong direction, but Aishwarya and Neil have found a solution.

Recently, Bigg Boss moved many of the competitors' rooms. Ankita is still in the Dil residence, and he placed Vicky Jain in the Dimaag room. Vicky appeared thrilled, and even Bigg Boss informed Ankita that Vicky is pleased, but Ankita was upset at the change. Vicky's excessive happiness at being left alone in the Dil room caused Ankita to argue with her. Ankita Lokhande is offended that Vicky is in the Dimaag room.

He attempted to clarify that Bigg Boss was the one who had modified the room, but she persisted in expressing her displeasure despite his excitement at the modification. In addition, Ankita requested him to forget that they are married and said that marrying him was a mistake.



She feels deceived and has accused him of exploiting her as well. Vicky attempted, but was unable, to persuade her. Not only yesterday; we have observed discrepancies arising between them for quite some time. Salman Khan even warned Vicky not to disrespect his wife because of his authoritarian behaviour.

Vicky has been avoiding Ankita due to accusations made against him over the weekend ka vaar. A TV star and former Bigg Boss participant believes that Ankita shouldn't have appeared on the programme with Vicky Jain since things are not perfect for the relationship.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Panjabi has shared that Ankita shouldn't have done the show. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "I really like Ankita but today i felt usko nahi aana chahiye tha iss show meh, definitely not with her husband! I hope she understand the game before its too late for her n vikki as well. #BB17 @ColorsTV"

It appears that Kamya is correct. Ankita recently said that she has undergone urine and blood tests to determine whether or not she is pregnant. She told Vicky that she is experiencing mood swings and has missed her period.

About Bigg Boss 17

The contestants for BiggBoss 17 are: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal.