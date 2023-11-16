Sydney to Great Barrier Reef: 7 places to visit in Australia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sydney's iconic landmarks to the vibrant Great Barrier Reef, Australia offers a diverse travel experience. Here's a list of 7 places you must visit when in Australia
Sydney's iconic landmarks to the vibrant Great Barrier Reef, Australia offers a diverse travel experience. Here's a list of 7 places you must visit when in Australia
Bondi beach, Sydney opera house, Sydney harbour bridge etc. are iconic places you must visit when in Sydney
It's an UNESCO World Heritage site, the biggest and largest coral reef is famous for snorkeling and deep sea diving
This national park is sacred to the indigenous Anangu people. The changing colors of Uluru at sunrise and sunset are particularly mesmerizing
It is famous for it's vibrant city life and bustling cultural scene.
This road stretches from the south-eastern coast of Australia and is famous for it's breaktaking cliffs views and beaches
This UNESCO World Heritage site is known for its rich biodiversity, Aboriginal rock art
This is the oldest living rainforest in the world. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site
