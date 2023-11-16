TN Assembly To Hold Special Session On November 18 After Governor Returns 10 Bills

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamil Nadu is all set to witness an unusual Saturday (November 18) session in its Assembly owing to recent developments surrounding pending bills. This development comes after Governor RN Ravi returned 10 bills awaiting his assent, prompting a reexamination and resubmission of these crucial pieces of legislation.

The special session follows a concerning narrative surrounding the delayed approval of bills, marking a significant juncture in the state's legislative landscape. It mirrors the backdrop of a Supreme Court plea forwarded by the Tamil Nadu government, specifically addressing the delay in granting assent by Governor RN Ravi.

In a previous hearing, the top court expressed its deep concern regarding the Governor's prolonged retention of various bills, prosecution sanctions, and other pivotal documents dispatched to his office by the state government. Out of a total of 12 bills awaiting consideration, Governor Ravi has remitted 10 back to the assembly for further examination and action, predominantly focused on matters concerning state universities.

Given this impasse, the state government has opted for swift action, deeming an "urgent" assembly session on Saturday necessary to reintroduce and navigate the passage of these crucial bills. Speaker M Appavu confirmed this exceptional move, indicating the importance and urgency attached to the legislation pending the Governor's approval.

This swift and unforeseen development underscores the state's commitment to address pending bills promptly, ensuring the continuation of legislative processes and the consequential outcomes associated with these proposed legislations. The forthcoming session emerges as a testament to the state's dedication to legislative progress and the commitment to resolve delays in crucial legislative matters.

