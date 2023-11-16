'BJP Is Channelling Money Into Adani's Pockets': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In Poll-Bound Rajasthan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 16) addressed a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Churu and aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the funneling of funds into industrialist Gautam Adani's coffers.

Highlighting the contrasting approaches between the BJP and Congress, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi had promised to eradicate black money. During the pandemic, while people were struggling, his advice was to clang utensils. Meanwhile, the Bhilwara model here in Rajasthan was distributing food packets and medicines, saving lives."

TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills

He further emphasized Congress' focus on aiding the underprivileged, stating, "Our aim is to support the poor, farmers, and workers by putting money directly into their hands. On the other hand, the government under Modi's leadership implemented policies like GST, burdening farmers with taxes and harming small businesses through demonetization."

Drawing attention to Adani's expanding business ventures, Gandhi critiqued the BJP's alleged favoritism toward the wealthy, asserting, "Adani's vast business empire in airports, ports, cement plants, and roads reflects BJP's alignment with the rich. Their assistance to Adani leads to foreign investments and acquisitions."

Praising the achievements of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, Gandhi cautioned against potential changes if the BJP came to power, suggesting that their policies would reverse the progress made for the welfare of the common people.

Assam Rifles narrowly escape militant attack in Manipur, no injuries reported

He concluded by urging voters to consider the implications, warning that a BJP-led government might rescind existing schemes that benefit the marginalized, farmers, and small business owners.