Kerala: Mahila Congress Leader Suspended After Husband Allegedly Extorts Money From Aluva Victim's Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Mahila Congress district general secretary Haseena Muneer was suspended from the party on Thursday (Nov 16) after her husband Muneer allegedly extorted money from the Aluva victim's family. The action was taken after it embarrassed the party. The family of the child who was raped and murdered in Aluva complained that Muneer extorted Rs 1,20,000. The father of the child claims that Muneer returned only Rs 70,000 and refused to pay the remaining amount after stating that he would file a complaint. The father of the child told Asianet News he would lodge a police complaint. However, Muneer refuted the allegations and said that he was only helping the family when the incident happened.



The family of a five-year-old girl who was raped and murdered by convict Ashfaq Alam was allegedly betrayed by Muneer. It was he who came forward to help the child's family and withdrew money from the child's father's account using an ATM card, saying that he would help them.

According to the child's father, Muneer withdrew a total of Rs 1.2 lakh, of which he received just a tiny amount. Then he inquired about this money with Muneer. However, he returned only Rs 70,000. Rs 10 lakh given by the government to the child's family as compensation has been kept as a fixed deposit. The complaint is that the money was extorted from a personal account in the name of the child's father.

