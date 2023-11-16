Pulimada: When And Where To Watch Joju George Starrer On OTT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor Joju George, starring Pulimada hit theatres on 26 October. The makers of the movie announced the OTT release date on social media. The movie will start streaming on Netflix on November 23. The pan-Indian movie is directed by A.K. Sajan. Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the lead role in this movie. The cinematography is done by Venu. The movie also stars Lijimol as the heroine.

The movie is produced by Zack Paul and Rajesh Damodaran under the banner of Einstein Media and Land Cinemas. The main location of the film was Wayanad. Pulimada completed the shoot in 60 days.



The teaser of the movie was released on August 19.





Balachandra Menon, Chemban Vinod, Johnny Antony, Jaffer Idukki, Jio Baby, Abu Salim, Sona Nair, Krishna Prabha, Pauly Vitsan and others are playing important roles.

The film 'Pulimada' explores the marriage of police constable Vincent Scariya (Joju George) and its impact on his character and life. Joju's portrayal has received acclaim, with reports suggesting it's one of the film's standout performances. The other crew includes Art by Jithu Sebastian, Makeup by Shaji Pulpalli, Costume Design by Sunil Rahman and Steffi Xavier, Chief Associate Director Harish Thekepat, Stills by Anoop Chacko, PRO Manju Gopinath, Designs by Oldmunks, Marketing Planning by Obscura Entertainment, and Distribution by Mega Media.