ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen And David Miller Steady The Ship After Shocking Start For Proteas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The South Africans have once again found themselves at the wrong end of an important knockout game. This time in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against Australia, the Proteas batters have put up a shocking display that has invited the Australian bowlers to the driving seat.



South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens. However, it was the Aussie bowlers who took the initiative in the beginning and unfolded the in-form South African batters. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was again out for a duck as Mitchell Start dismissed him.

Also Read: Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

South Africa lost any form of possible momentum in the power play as the batters tread ahead carefully by playing defensive cricket. Quinton de Kock was out for three runs while Rassie van der Dussen was out for 6 runs from 31 balls. The South African batter invited a lot of pressure with his slow batting.

Aiden Markram too was not on the pitch for long as Mitchell Start dismissed him for 10 runs. By this stage, the Proteas were at 24 runs with a loss of four wickets. However, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller played sound and patient cricket and built an important partnership.

The partnership to an extent steadied the sailing ship of the South African cricket team. Heinrich Klaasen scored 47 runs from 48 balls while David Miller is still batting at 52 runs from 70 balls. A lot of effort will be required from the lower order of the South African cricket team as well.